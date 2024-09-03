New Aston Martin Vanquish Revealed With 824 HP (614 kW) Twin-Turbo V12

The Aston Martin Vanquish has returned as the British car maker’s newest and most powerful front-engined supercar, due in South Africa later this year.

This marks the third revival of the Vanquish badge since 2000, following two generations of the DBS. The 2025 Vanquish boasts the most potent twin-turbo V12 ever fitted to an Aston Martin.

With fewer than 1000 units planned, the Vanquish is the sole remaining model to utilize the brand’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12, meticulously upgraded to meet the latest stringent emissions regulations.

The first customer delivery in South Africa is expected to take place in December this year with pricing going north of R10 million depending on final spec.

Unlike the DBS Superleggera, the Vanquish bears minimal resemblance to the latest DB12 and also boasts a longer, wider stance compared to previous models.

Drawing inspiration from 1960s Le Mans cars, the Vanquish features a distinctive “Kamm Tail” rear end. The front incorporates a One-77-inspired nose with matrix LED headlights, while the black side panel features a strake adorned with a red V12 logo.

The heart of the Vanquish is the most powerful iteration of Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12, now pumping out a staggering 824 hp (614 kW) and 1000Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, aided by an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential that can transition from fully open to locked in a mere 135 milliseconds.

Aston Martin claims the gearbox is optimized for top speed, targeting a remarkable 345 km/h (214 mph) maximum velocity but is also capable of sprinting to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds.

There is also a Boost Reserve feature that further minimizes lag by increasing turbo-boost pressure beyond what’s typically required for a given throttle position, ensuring immediate response when full power is demanded.

Other design details include a panoramic glass roof with UV coating, flush-fitting door handles and an optional titanium exhaust system which drops weight by 10.5kg (23 lbs).

Under the skin sees a 75% increase in lateral stiffness through additional bracing, some new adaptive Bilstein dampers, thicker anti-roll bars and recalibrated steering.

Standard carbon-ceramic brakes with 410mm front and 360mm rear discs shave off 27kg (59 lbs) of unsprung weight compared to cast-iron equivalents.

Further contributing to performance are 21-inch forged alloy wheels, meticulously designed to eliminate excess weight. These are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres custom-tailored for the Vanquish.

The Vanquish’s cabin borrows elements from its DB12 and Vantage siblings, featuring a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen running Aston Martin’s own software, replacing the Mercedes-sourced system found in the DBS Superleggera.

The centre console sits lower than in other Aston models, offering easy access to key controls for suspension firmness, stability control, exhaust mode, parking sensors, and lane-keep assist.

Aston Martin emphasizes the centre console’s “solid metal rotary dials, rollers and exposed fixings, which are cold to the touch,” alongside physical switches for heating and ventilation.

Two seats are standard in either Sports Plus or carbon-fibre Performance designs with the space behind the occupants filled by “purpose-made” slots for luggage sets available as factory accessories.