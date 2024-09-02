Novitec Reveal Limited Widebody Ferrari 296 N-Largo

For those who have come to know Novitec will know what N-Largo means and the latest subject is the Ferrari 296 GTB. This limited edition of only 15 vehicles pushes the boundaries of style and performance.

The N-LARGO bodywork, designed by Vittorio Strosek, utilizes lightweight, high-strength carbon fibre for a thrilling combination of aesthetics and function. The widebody fenders add 6 cm to the front and a substantial 12 cm to the rear, creating a truly imposing presence.

NOVITEC partnered with Vossen to create bespoke NF11 NL rims in a staggered 21-inch and 22-inch configuration. This setup accentuates the 296 GTB’s wedge shape and complements the lowered suspension.

NOVITEC offers an optional performance upgrade that elevates the combined output to a potent 868 hp (638 kW). This is achieved through high-efficiency turbo inlets, 100-cell metal catalysts, and a high-performance exhaust system.

In order to round off the striking appearance of the N-LARGO and further enhance the dynamic handling, NOVITEC lowers the ride height of the vehicle by 35 millimetres by means of special sport springs. Steep ramps such as in parking garages or speed bumps on the road are easier to master with the optional front lift system. The hydraulic height adjustment raises the front axle by about 40 millimetres at the touch of a button.

NOVITEC grants owners the freedom to personalize the cockpit to their exact desires. Choose from a vast array of colours and upholstery designs to create a truly bespoke driving environment.

The local distributor for Novitec products in South Africa RACE! South Africa confirmed that we will be seeing two of these wild builds so stay tuned to their social media channels.