Urban Automotive Can Make Your Range Rover Sport Look Like a Subaru

The latest Range Rover Sport is a head-turner on its own, but British tuner Urban Automotive has taken things to the next level with two comprehensive styling packages. These are perfect for those who find the standard Range Rover Sport a little too subtle.

Urban offers the Widetrack and Narrowbody packages. The Widetrack pays homage to a 2018 Range Rover Sport the tuner customized, featuring a unique Estoril Blue paint (no longer offered by Land Rover) and Vossen UV-1R satin gold wheels.

The Widetrack package boasts a stunning carbon fibre front bumper with a three-piece splitter. Urban has also added a carbon fibre bonnet, flared wheel arches, carbon fibre wing mirror covers, and a new rear bumper with a carbon fibre diffuser and milled billet aluminium exhaust finishes. While the diffuser might not offer significant aerodynamic improvement, it certainly adds visual aggression, further emphasized by the rear spoiler.

The Narrowbody package, as the name suggests, forgoes the flared arches. It includes new front and rear bumpers, carbon fibre side skirts, and a carbon fiber upper rear spoiler.

Both Widetrack and Narrowbody models can be paired with massive 23-inch or 24-inch cast or forged alloy wheels. Urban also offers an optional Milltek Sport performance exhaust for a more pronounced exhaust note.

Prices for these dramatic makeovers start from £25,000 (approx. R600,000).