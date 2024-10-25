Brabus Converts Mercedes SL Into Shooting Brake With Almost 1,000 HP

Let’s be frank, the latest Mercedes SL, now solely under the AMG badge, didn’t exactly spark our desire for a shooting brake conversion. But that’s exactly what renowned Mercedes tuner Brabus accomplished with the Rocket GTS, and the result is quite dramatic.

The Rocket GTS takes the SL63 S E-Performance, a potent V8 hybrid already packing a hefty 805 horsepower (597 kW), as its foundation. Brabus increased things by expanding the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to 4.5 litres. Further enhancements include an upgraded crankshaft, pistons, and connecting rods, along with new turbos and a revised ECU.

These modifications elevate the engine’s standalone output to a staggering 785 hp (585 kW). When combined with the 201 hp (150 kW) electric motor, peak combined power reaches a quoted 986 horses (735 kW), delivered thankfully to all four wheels. The system is also said to be capable of unleashing a mind-blowing 1,850 Nm (1,342 lb-ft) of torque, but Brabus has wisely limited this to “only” 1,620 Nm (1,195 lb-ft) to prevent the Rocket GTS’ nine-speed automatic gearbox from disintegrating during aggressive launches.

Unsurprisingly, the performance figures are ferocious. 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes a mere 2.6 seconds, with 0-200 km/h (124 mph) achieved in just 9.5 seconds and 0-300 km/h (186 mph) in a mind-bending 23.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 317 km/h (197 mph).

Naturally, a boisterous exhaust system with illuminated tailpipes is included, just in case the Rocket GTS’ radical transformation from a soft-top roadster to a hard-top shooting brake doesn’t grab enough attention. Beyond the obvious body conversion, the entire shell is widened and reclad in carbon fibre for a more aggressive stance and weight reduction.

A new front apron and rear diffuser enhance aerodynamic performance, further complemented by the aero discs adorning the five-spoke carbon fibre centre lock wheels. The interior too, is awash in generous quantities of carbon fiber.

While the base SL is not what we call a lightweight, Brabus’ additions, even with extensive carbon fibre use, undoubtedly add some heft. However, the tuner remains tight-lipped about the final weight figure.

Production numbers and pricing for the Rocket GTS are equally shrouded in secrecy. Brabus only confirms a “limited” run, and considering the extensive modifications, the price tag is likely to be in the many hundreds of thousands.