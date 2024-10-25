Close Menu
    Brabus Converts Mercedes SL Into Shooting Brake With Almost 1,000 HP

    Let’s be frank, the latest Mercedes SL, now solely under the AMG badge, didn’t exactly spark our desire for a shooting brake conversion. But that’s exactly what renowned Mercedes tuner Brabus accomplished with the Rocket GTS, and the result is quite dramatic.

    The Rocket GTS takes the SL63 S E-Performance, a potent V8 hybrid already packing a hefty 805 horsepower (597 kW), as its foundation. Brabus increased things by expanding the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to 4.5 litres. Further enhancements include an upgraded crankshaft, pistons, and connecting rods, along with new turbos and a revised ECU.

    These modifications elevate the engine’s standalone output to a staggering 785 hp (585 kW). When combined with the 201 hp (150 kW) electric motor, peak combined power reaches a quoted 986 horses (735 kW), delivered thankfully to all four wheels. The system is also said to be capable of unleashing a mind-blowing 1,850 Nm (1,342 lb-ft) of torque, but Brabus has wisely limited this to “only” 1,620 Nm (1,195 lb-ft) to prevent the Rocket GTS’ nine-speed automatic gearbox from disintegrating during aggressive launches.

    Unsurprisingly, the performance figures are ferocious. 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes a mere 2.6 seconds, with 0-200 km/h (124 mph) achieved in just 9.5 seconds and 0-300 km/h (186 mph) in a mind-bending 23.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 317 km/h (197 mph).

    Naturally, a boisterous exhaust system with illuminated tailpipes is included, just in case the Rocket GTS’ radical transformation from a soft-top roadster to a hard-top shooting brake doesn’t grab enough attention. Beyond the obvious body conversion, the entire shell is widened and reclad in carbon fibre for a more aggressive stance and weight reduction.

    A new front apron and rear diffuser enhance aerodynamic performance, further complemented by the aero discs adorning the five-spoke carbon fibre centre lock wheels. The interior too, is awash in generous quantities of carbon fiber.

    While the base SL is not what we call a lightweight, Brabus’ additions, even with extensive carbon fibre use, undoubtedly add some heft. However, the tuner remains tight-lipped about the final weight figure.

    Production numbers and pricing for the Rocket GTS are equally shrouded in secrecy. Brabus only confirms a “limited” run, and considering the extensive modifications, the price tag is likely to be in the many hundreds of thousands.

