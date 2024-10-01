Mansory Gives Range Rover Sport SV Huge 24 Inch Wheels And More Presence

The Range Rover Sport SV might be the pinnacle of performance and athleticism for the British SUV, but it may not stand out enough for some of the owners.

For those seeking to elevate the “wow factor,” Mansory comes in with a programme brimming with upgrades designed to turn heads.

Carbon fibre, a Mansory signature, takes centre stage on the exterior. The front receives adorned bumper intakes, an aggressive splitter, and decorative hood inlets that echo the side gill add-ons and new mirror caps.

Deeper side skirts and a rear diffuser further enhance the aggressive look. Mansory also offers substantial rear wing extensions, which can be paired with a second spoiler below the rear window, and sportier accents for the rear vents.

While the carbon fibre adds undeniable flair, the most striking upgrade has to be the new FD.15 forged wheel collection, available in a staggering 23-inch or 24-inch diameter.

Interior upgrades are tailored to individual preferences. Options include new leather upholstery, illuminated side sills, luxurious floor mats and boot cover in velour or leather, a starry-night headliner, sporty pedals, and a generous sprinkling of Mansory emblems throughout the cabin.

The stock Range Rover Sport SV boasts a BMW-sourced mild-hybrid twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 churning out a hefty 626 hp (467 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. While seemingly ample for most driving scenarios, Mansory offers an optional power boost, with the final output figures remaining undisclosed. Finally, a new, louder sports exhaust system with quad trapezoidal tailpipes completes the package.