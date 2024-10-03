Mansory Turns Newest Mercedes-AMG G-Wagon Into a Highlighter

The iconic Mercedes G-Class continues to be a canvas for customization, especially for tuners like Mansory. Even after its facelift for the 2025 model year, they are the first tuning house to unveil a comprehensive refresh for its popular Gronos package which is limited to just 8 units.

MANSORY hasn’t held back on the visual upgrades. The G63 receives a complete redesign of all carbon fibre body components. This includes new full-carbon hoods with integrated, redesigned air intakes, a fresh front fascia with updated lighting, a revised roof lamp arrangement, and wider wheel arches featuring the signature logo. The Gronos package adds a new spare wheel cover with an illuminated MANSORY logo, the ultimate finishing touch for off-road royalty.

The “FC.5” wheels, first seen on the MANSORY Pugnator, make their way to the Gronos. These ultra-light, one-piece forged wheels come in a staggering 10×24 inch size all around and are wrapped in high-performance 295/30 R24 tyres.

They did not forget about what lies under the hood. The 4.0-litre V8 gets a serious performance boost thanks to larger turbochargers and a high-performance exhaust system with new downpipes. Topped off with recalibrated engine electronics, this potent combination unlocks a staggering 809 hp (603 kW) and a monumental 1,150 Nm of torque. With these impressive figures, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time drops to 4.0 seconds.

While the interior updates remain largely unchanged from previous Gronos packages, MANSORY adds a new full-carbon sports pedal set emblazoned with their logos for that extra touch of driver engagement.