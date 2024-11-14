Bugatti W16 Mistral Grabs World Record For Fastest Open-Top Car at 453 KM/H

Bugatti’s legacy is etched in automotive history, punctuated by iconic moments of innovation and record-breaking performance.

Now, another feat of engineering and driving prowess has been achieved with the W16 Mistral World Record Car claiming a new open-top speed record of 453.91 km/h (282.03 mph).

This record-breaking run took place at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg GmbH in Germany, adding another chapter to Bugatti’s 14-year pursuit of unparalleled speed.

Esteemed guests, Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac, senior management, the project crew, and focused technicians all witnessed the historic moment. Bugatti Pilote Officiel and Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andy Wallace took the controls of the bespoke W16 Mistral World Record Car, warming up its bespoke high-performance tyres before unleashing its full power on the straightaway.

For the first time in Bugatti’s history, the W16 Mistral World Record Car owner witnessed a record-breaking event firsthand. Like each Bugatti owner, the customer of the W16 Mistral World Record Car had a unique vision to cement the legacy of their rare Bugatti collection: to own each of the Bugatti World Record Cars; the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition, and Chiron Super Sport 300+. Each icon joins the W16 Mistral World Record Car in this exceptional collection, while forming a unique representation of the marque in The Singh Collection – an incredible private car collection showcasing the aspirational achievements of the community from Punjab, India.

This unique €14 million (R270 million) masterpiece features unmistakable accents on the lower body and wheels in vibrant “Jet Orange” which is a colour that has evolved from the original signature hue of the Veyron World Record Cars to define the record-breaking Chiron and W16 Mistral. This design language extends to the interior, where a plethora of orange accents immerse the driver in the aura of record-breaking triumph.