Nearly 3000 People Want The Angry Land Rover Defender Octa

Land Rover’s parent company, JLR, has confirmed a staggering number of pre-orders exceeding 2,900 for the brand-new, range-topping Defender Octa. Deliveries are slated to begin next year.

Replacing the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 of previous models, the OCTA utilizes a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with mild-hybrid tech. delivering 626 hp (467 kW) making it the most powerful Land Rover Defender ever built. It also boasts improved approach and departure angles alongside increased wading depths, all while achieving a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.8 seconds.

In the UK, pricing starts at a cool £145,300 for the standard model, with the Edition 1 commanding a £160,800 price tag.