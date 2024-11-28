Toyota GR Supra Final Edition and Lightweight EVO Announced

The iconic Toyota GR Supra has been enhanced by a new, limited Final Edition which represents the ultimate specification of the latest generation while an upgraded GR Supra Lightweight EVO delivers upgraded driving pleasure.

The Final Edition steals the show with a significant power increase. Forget trims and trinkets, this one boasts a whopping 435 hp (320 kW) from the 3.0-litre turbo straight-six. This jump comes courtesy of the BMW B58 engine, requiring minimal modifications like a new intake, a revised catalytic converter to reduce exhaust back pressure, and optimized engine controls. Torque also gets a healthy boost, rising from 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) to a punchy 570 Nm (420 lb-ft), propelling the Final Edition to a claimed top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph). Acceleration figures remain undisclosed, likely similar to the eight-speed automatic variant, but that’s a minor detail when you’re this excited, right?

The excitement deepens with what lies beneath the Final Edition’s skin. KW coilovers, the same as those used in the GT4, according to Toyota, replace the standard suspension, offering 16 rebound and 12 compression settings for ultimate adjustability. Aggressive negative camber on both axles and serious bracing behind the seats hint at a car ready to carve corners. Addressing a common A90 critique, the electric power steering receives revisions for improved feedback, complemented by new anti-roll bars. The wider-than-stock Michelin Cup 2 tyres further enhance handling, along with additional chassis strengthening and the standard fitment of these grippy tyres.

The upgrades extend beyond handling. Improved brake pads, drilled discs for consistent stopping power under hard driving, and even stainless steel hoses ensure the braking system can handle the extra muscle. A baffled sump, additional cooling, and a rigidly mounted rear subframe, reminiscent of a race car, complete the mechanical tweaks. The cabin gets a sporty touch with a pair of sexy carbon Recaro seats for driver and passenger. While not the much-anticipated GRMN version, the Final Edition certainly walks the walk with its comprehensive upgrades. The only downside? Only 300 units will be available globally, making it a true collector’s item.

The Lightweight EVO, while not as extensively overhauled, promises to be more readily available. Toyota emphasizes “elevated driving experience through motorsport development,” suggesting significant upgrades despite the lack of a complete overhaul. A new active differential is the centrepiece, promising improved confidence and precision when cornering. This upgrade works in conjunction with a revised front axle featuring new bushings, additional bracing, a new anti-roll bar, more negative camber, and revised steering.

Although the standard suspension hardware remains, Toyota claims modifications “strengthen the direct connection to the road.” Similar to the Final Edition, the rear subframe receives attention, albeit with upgraded rubber bushings instead of a rigid mount.

The Lightweight EVO package is completed by an aerodynamic kit for improved downforce and better front-to-rear balance. The kit includes higher front tyre spats, a carbon fibre ducktail spoiler, and new front wheel arch flaps. These subtle visual changes add a touch of motorsport aggression to the Supra’s already stylish design.

Both the Final Edition and Lightweight Evo promise to be fitting send-offs for the A90 Supra.