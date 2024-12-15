F1 Track Records: A Look at the Fastest Lap Times in Formula 1 Circuits

Formula 1 is the fastest motorsport category. Therefore, it is expected that the circuit’s lap records belong to F1 cars. Still, some circuits benefit some racing series more than others, depending on the track layout and whether it is a fast or slow circuit.

What is a Track Record in F1?

A track record in F1 refers to the fastest lap time ever achieved on a specific circuit during a Grand Prix. However, only the lap times set during the race are considered for official circuit records. Lap times in practice or qualifying might, sometimes, be faster, but are not valid for official track records.

Usually, F1 track records improve over the years as technology evolves. However, there are periods in F1 history where cars are actually slower than previous ones.

F1 Lap Records on the Most Famous Circuits

Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Italy) – 1:21.046 by Rubens Barrichello in the 2004 Italian Grand Prix

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) – 1:46.286 by Valtteri Bottas in the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix

Circuit de Monaco (Monaco) – 1:12.909 by Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit (UK) – 1:27.097 by Max Verstappen in the 2020 British Grand Prix

Suzuka International Racing Course (Japan) – 1:30.983 by Lewis Hamilton in the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix

More F1 Circuit Records

F1 track records are an important part of Formula 1 history. It is a way for a driver to become associated with a particular circuit. And it is also interesting to compare the circuit record holders with the performance of that driver throughout his career.