Ford Mustang GTD Is The Fastest American Car Ever Around The Nurburgring

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD has etched its name into history by lapping the Nurburgring in 6:57.685 becoming the the sixth fastest production car around the infamous track and the undisputed champion among American-built models.

This record-breaking feat marks a significant milestone for Ford. The GTD is the first American car to break the sub-seven-minute barrier at the Nurburgring, surpassing the Dodge Viper ACR’s 2017 record of 7 minutes 1.3 seconds.

It’s important to note a slight difference in track configurations. The GTD’s time was set on the official 20.832km layout used since 2019, whereas the Viper used a slightly shorter 20.6km version, which typically shaves off a few seconds due to the exclusion of a small section on the final straight.

Regardless, the GTD’s performance puts it in the league of phenomenal machines like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (6:58.28sec, 20.6km), Ferrari 296 GTB (6:58.7sec, 20.6km), and even the legendary Porsche 918 Spyder (6:57sec, 20.6km).

The man behind the wheel for this historic lap was Dirk Muller, a driver for Multimatic Motorsports. This partnership between Ford Performance Motorsports and Multimatic isn’t a coincidence – Multimatic is the team that has been instrumental in Ford’s successful GT3 racing program with the Mustang.

Unveiled in August 2023, the Mustang GTD is a true road-legal embodiment of Ford’s GT3 race car, built on the foundation of the seventh-generation Mustang. Powering this beast is a monstrous supercharged 5.2-litre petrol V8, churning out a staggering 815 hp (608 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, all channelled to the rear wheels.

The GTD borrows its semi-active pushrod suspension from the GT3 car, allowing for dynamic spring rate and ride height adjustments in Track mode. Beyond the mechanical enhancements, the GTD boasts a significantly wider body compared to a standard Mustang. Extensive use of carbon fibre panels in the bonnet, boot lid, wheel arches, door sills, rear diffuser, and front splitter helps keep weight in check. Additionally, a massive rear wing generates significant downforce for improved handling.

Unfortunately for South African enthusiasts, the Mustang GTD is a left-hand-drive-only affair so chances of seeing one make its way here are extremely slim.