Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Grabs Top Gear Track Lap Record

The Koenigsegg Jesko continues its dominance on the track, this time conquering the legendary 1.75-mile Top Gear test track.

The Stig, behind the wheel of the high-downforce Jesko Attack, perfectly exploited the car’s strengths on the short and twisty track. With a monstrous 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kW) on tap, the Jesko Attack carved its way to a record-breaking 1 minute 10.9 seconds lap time. This handily beats the previous record held by the Ferrari SF90 (1 minute 11.3 seconds).

While the Jesko previously set a lap record at Laguna Seca in August 2024, the Czinger 21C stole the crown a month later.