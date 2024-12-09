Production Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Gets F1 Halo

Debuting in Abu Dhabi just seven months after its concept premiere at the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled the exclusive Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed. This marks the inaugural member of the new Mythos family, limited to just 250 units worldwide.

Taking the existing Mercedes SL as a foundation, the PureSpeed undergoes a radical transformation, translating to a significant price increase although this remains undisclosed. This speedster ditches the traditional windshield and A-pillars, opting for an F1-inspired halo crafted from high-strength steel for occupant safety.

While the front fascia retains a familiar look from the standard SL, key revisions are evident. Reshaped air intakes and a bespoke hood enhance aerodynamics. A custom rear diffuser and trunk lid compensate for the roof’s absence. Unique 21-inch forged aluminium wheels with carbon fibre covers and an extendable rear spoiler further distinguish the PureSpeed. An active aerodynamic element hidden within the underbody bolsters downforce on the front axle.

Interestingly, the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 remains untouched, churning out a potent 577 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. This powertrain delivers exhilarating performance, propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 315 km/h (196 mph).

A nine-speed automatic transmission distributes power to all four wheels. As with other Mercedes models, the PureSpeed benefits from the marque’s Active Ride Control system for optimal suspension dynamics. Standard equipment includes carbon ceramic brakes and active rear-axle steering.

The interior mirrors the exterior’s exclusivity with a suite of special features. AMG Performance seats take centre stage and are upholstered in distinctive leather with decorative stitching. Leather door sills, a beautiful two-tone leather steering wheel, and a custom IWC Schaffhausen analogue watch adorning the dashboard elevate the cabin experience.