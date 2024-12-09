Shelby Super Snake Upgrade For New Ford Mustang Now Available in South Africa

The all-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang GT, unveiled earlier this year at the Festival of Motoring, is now available in limited numbers.

For enthusiasts craving even more power and exclusivity, Shelby South Africa offers a range of performance upgrades that transform the standard Mustang into the most potent Shelby Super Snake yet.

Once these Shelby parts arrive in South Africa, they’re shipped to the official Shelby Mod Shop in Malmesbury, Western Cape for final assembly. This marks the first time Shelby American has used the new S650 Mustang platform for aftermarket enhancements.

Thanks to the supercharger system, the 5.0-litre V8 is pumped up to over 830 horsepower (619 kW). The suspension is tuned for sharper handling, while the exhaust system is optimized for improved airflow. Upgraded brakes and cooling systems ensure the powertrain performs to its full potential.

For consistent performance and reliability, the Super Snake features the Shelby Extreme Cooling System with a new radiator and heat exchanger. The powerful engine is accompanied by the signature growl of the Shelby by Borla exhaust system, designed for unrestricted airflow and an aggressive sound.

The Super Snake also features 20-inch forged magnesium wheels with high-performance tyres. Upgraded brake rotors with enhanced cooling ensure exceptional braking performance, even under extreme driving conditions.

The most notable exterior updates for the 2025 Shelby Super Snake include the aluminium vented hood with pins and the carbon widebody front fenders with vents. The carbon fibre Super Snake rear wing and carbon fibre rear lower diffuser work in tandem to improve downforce and airflow management at high speeds.

The interior us updated with embroidered floor mats and Super Snake door sill plates. Cobra puddle lamps project the iconic emblem when the doors open, adding a touch of flair.

Shelby South Africa has been allocated three conversion kits to transform Mustangs into Shelby Super Snakes, as part of the initial batch. The new Shelby Super Snake is priced at R3,640,000, which includes the base vehicle.