2025 Shelby GT350 Revealed With Limited Units in South Africa

Shelby American unveiled the 2025 GT350 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. It’s the most powerful GT350 in history, arriving nearly 60 years after Carroll Shelby introduced the first one.

“Sixty years ago, the Shelby GT350 marked a new chapter in performance and motorsports history,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “It was Shelby’s first model based on the Ford Mustang, the perfect follow-up to the ground-breaking Shelby Cobra. Shelby American poured its performance expertise into the 1965 Mustang, turning it into an iconic international sports car. We followed the same strategy for 2025 and collaborated with industry leaders to create this very special Shelby car.”

A familiar 5.0-liter V8 engine producing 480 horsepower (358 kW) sits under the hood. Most will likely opt for the 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger upgrade, which rockets the output to 810 horsepower (604 kW). Automatic or manual transmissions are available but the South African market will only be offered with the former.

Upgrades extend beyond the engine. The 2025 Shelby GT350 boasts lowering springs, new sway bars, and a Borla cat-back exhaust. It also rides on 20-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in “Shelby spec performance tyres.”

Shelby American models aren’t always lookers, but they’ve outdone themselves here. An aluminium deep draw hood and a three-piece front splitter dominate the front. An aggressive grille insert and subtle Shelby badging complete the look.

Further back, a ducktail rear spoiler and Le Mans-style body stripes add some boy-racer vibes. Customers can also add a rear wing and a carbon fibre package.

The company only released a few interior pictures, but the cabin features leather seat covers with Shelby embroidery. Embroidered floor mats, special door sill plates, and a serialized dash plaque elevate the interior.

Production will be limited to 526 units, sold in the United States through select Ford dealers. A limited number will also be offered internationally which includes South Africa.

Each vehicle from Shelby American is documented in the official Shelby Registry. Contact Shelby SA for more information.