A New Mercedes S-Class Coupé Could Be On The Horizon

In a surprising turn of events, a pair of trademarks filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) suggest that Mercedes-Maybach may be looking to revive the S-Class coupe and cabriolet body styles.

The trademarks, which were registered this week and discovered by Car and Driver, depict what appears to be a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class coupe with an S63 front bumper, Maybach logos on the wheel caps, and an AMG badge on the rear decklid. The second trademark showcases a Maybach S680 coupe with a distinctive split-design rear window. Both trademarks are valid until January 8, 2030.

Although not filed by Mercedes directly, the trademarks spark intrigue. Further investigation by Care and Driver revealed that both filings were submitted by Robu Aktiengesellschaft, the same company behind a 2021 trademark that materialized as the Bussink GT R SpeedLegend, built by Mercedes’ longtime partner HWA AG.

These new trademarks could be part of Mercedes’ high-end Mythos program, announced in 2023. The Mythos program aims to bridge the gap between Mercedes-Benz and ultra-luxury brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

The first Mythos offering was the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, a 315 km/h (196 mph), roofless variant of the SL63 inspired by F1 halo cars.

While the validity of these trademarks remains to be seen, they certainly hint at a potential return for the opulent Mercedes-Maybach S-Class coupe and cabriolet.