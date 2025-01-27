First 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Sells For R70 Million

This year’s Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction concluded with a record-breaking sale.

The very first production 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (VIN 001) crossed the block for a staggering $3.7 million (approx. R70 million) which saw it land in the hands of Rick Hendrick, NASCAR team owner and avid car collector.

This isn’t Hendrick’s first time shelling out millions for a special edition Corvette. In 2020, he secured the first C8 Corvette Stingray for $3 million, followed by the first C8 Corvette Z06 two years later for a cool $3.6 million.

As with Hendrick’s past charity purchases, 100% of the C8 Corvette ZR1’s sale proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross.

While the auctioned ZR1 sported a basic black exterior, it serves merely as a placeholder. The winning bidder will have the privilege of selecting their own options, from paint and wheels to interior upgrades.