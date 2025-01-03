The New Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Is Properly Rapid

The numbers are in, and they’re staggering. Taking aim at Europe’s elite supercars, the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 boasts the title of GM’s fastest production car ever, and its blistering acceleration makes it a global contender.

Since unveiling the ultimate Corvette in 2024, Chevrolet has steadily revealed the ZR1’s secrets. Even without details, the 1,064 horsepower (794 kW) output is a dead giveaway – a comma in the horsepower figure speaks volumes. This immense power comes from a 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8, boasting the largest turbochargers ever fitted to a production car.

For perspective, the ZR1 joins a prestigious club with four-digit horsepower figures, including the McLaren W1, the Ferrari F80, and the Lamborghini Revuelto. Notably, all these rivals rely on hybrid assistance, a feat the ZR1 achieves without it.

Two more performance metrics solidify the ZR1’s dominance. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds and blasts through the quarter mile in a jaw-dropping 9.6 seconds at 150 mph (241 km/h).

Context again adds weight to these figures. The W1 officially does 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, while the F80 and Revuelto achieve the same speed in 2.1 and 2.5 seconds, respectively.

Pricing remains under wraps, but expect the ZR1 to deliver exceptional value. We anticipate a starting price of around $200,000.

We eagerly await the ZR1’s Nürburgring lap time, especially considering the Ford Mustang GTD currently holds the title of fastest American car around the Green Hell with a time of 6:57.685.