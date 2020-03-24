24 Hours of Le Mans Delayed Until September

Even though the 24 Hours of Le Mans is three months away (June), the ACO and WEC aren’t taking any chances and have come to the decision to postpone this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans until September due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a prepared press release, president of the ACO Pierre Fillon, said, “Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020, originally scheduled for 13/14th June, is the appropriate solution in face of the exceptional health circumstances that we are all going through today. It goes without saying that we will make every effort to ensure the safety and quality of our events.”

The provisional date has been set as September 19th and 20th but the organisers did say this is not set in stone.

The postponement comes as no surprise as Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP and others have all cancelled or postpones races set to be held over the next two months.