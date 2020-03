A turbulent week for South Africa but the show must go on here at Zero2Turbo so here are the top 25 spots of the week.

Highlights are; McLaren Senna GTR, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Ferrari F512M, Ferrari 599 GTO, Porsche Speedster and DeTomaso Pantera combo, Pagani Huayra Roadster BC, some unique G63’s and this limited edition Ferrari 599 GTB 60F1 ‘Alonso’ Edition.