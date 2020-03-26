G-Power G8M Bi-Turbo Takes BMW M8 Competition To 808 HP (603 kW)

G-Power back in the news again but this time they have taken the drop-top BMW M8 Competition Convertible and cranked it to level 12.

In its standard production version, the M8 Competition already features the extremely powerful twin-turbo V8 with an output of 617 (460 kW) and 750 Nm. This was not enough for the tuner as you can opt for the G8M Bi-Turbo from them which pumps output up to 808 hp (603 kW) and 1,000 Nm torque.

The added grunt comes from both software and hardware upgrades like larger compressor wheels in the turbos and a reprogramming of the ECU. Downpipes with or without sports catalytic converters are available, as is a titanium exhaust system with carbon tips.

G-Power offer two other levels of tuning but they are less powerful. The entry-level upgrade increases output to 720 hp (529 kW) and 850 Nm of torque. That’s achieved with a simple performance software upgrade. The other tune falls right in the middle, combining the software update and downpipes with the sports catalytic converters. This tune produces 770 hp (566 kW) and 930 Nm of torque.