The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is the king of hyper hatches at the moment considering it packs 416 hp (310 kW) but how much quicker is it compared to its main rival, the Audi RS3?

The YouTube clip below not only demonstrates just how capable the RS3 Sportback is but also shows how effective the extra grunt in the new A45 S is compared to the older model.

As a reminder, the old A45 packs 376 hp (280 kW) and 475 Nm of torque taking it to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.