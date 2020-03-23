NewsVideo

RaceChip Offer 484 HP (361 kW) Upgrade For Mercedes-AMG A 45 S

By Zero2Turbo

The ‘little’ Mercedes-AMG A 45 S leaves the factory with 416 hp (310 kW) as standard which is enough grunt to sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

For most, that would be more than enough as you will be sitting on top of the hot/hyper hatch pile but the folks at RaceChip can offer you something a little more.

Opt for the GTS Black chip and the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit will develop an additional 68 hp (51 kW) and 40 Nm of torque. This will set you back just €699 so it is a fair bit of bang for your buck.

The below video details their methods (with an explanation of the tuning process itself beginning around the 6:45 mark) as they work their way to these increased outputs. Then, of course, there’s the obligatory Autobahn run to sample the results.

Comments
