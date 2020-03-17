SPOFEC Gives Rolls-Royce Cullinan More Grunt and Girth

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is not exactly what you would call subtle but for a few individuals out there, they need something a little more exclusive and this is where the likes of SPOFEC step in.

It has received the OVERDOSE widebody kit which includes a whole host of components manufactured in OEM quality from Pur-R-Rim in order to achieve a perfect fit and surface quality.

The front gets a completely new bumper to give the Cullinan a more distinctive face and to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. At the rear, the SUV now measures 2,12 meters wide (12cm over standard) thanks to the substantially flared wheel arches. These gaping spaces are filled with massive 24″SPOFEC SP2 wheels manufactured by Vossen.

The air suspension is able to lower the ride height by about 40 millimetres compared with the production level giving it a meaner presence.

Under the hood, the 6.7-litre twin-turbo V12 has received a performance upgrade thanks to an ECU tune which raises the grunt by 112 hp (84 kW) and torque by 160 Nm. That means it now delivers 676 hp (504 kW) and 1,010 Nm of torque enabling it to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

You are also offered a stainless-steel sport exhaust systems to produce a sportier exhaust note.