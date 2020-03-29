NewsVideo

Watch The Mercedes-AMG A45S Demolish The BMW M135i and Ford Focus ST In A Drag Race

By Zero2Turbo

Hot hatches (and hyper hatches) love a good drag race these days and although this is not a fair matchup by any means, it is still entertaining to see the huge performance differences.

Without waffling on about the race lets just look at how they stack up. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S packs 416 hp (310 kW) from the legendary M139 turbo inline-four engine, sending power to all four wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. The BMW M135i xDrive also packs 2.0-lite inline-four with a turbo attached but delivers 302 hp (225 kW). In the yellow corner sits the Ford Focus ST and unlike the other two cars, it sends power to the front wheels only, with its turbo four packing 276 horsepower (206 kW).

We know who will be the winner but push play and enjoy some hot hatch drag racing action.

