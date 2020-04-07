BMW Kidney Grille To Keep Going In EV Era

BMW Concept i4

It is one of the most recognizable grille designs in the world and it is here for good.

BMW will continue to use the signature double kidney bean grille design, in varying sizes as we know, in the future and even on the electric vehicles.

BMW will be going forward with three distinct vehicle lines; electric i brand, high-performance M models and of course the core products. Each line is distinct but BMW does not want three different identities. “We want to strengthen BMW as a brand with the help of two sub-brands which have two different roles,” Domagoj Dukec, BMW’s design department head told Autoblog. That means the kidney grille stays.

BMW is shifting gears as it focuses more on electric vehicles. We’ll see the all-new BMW 4 Series debut something before the end of the year, giving us our first look at the company’s new design direction for grilles.