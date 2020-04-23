Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 To Get High-Revving Flat-Plane Crank V8

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray offers a lot of bang for your buck since it starts at $58,900 (in the US of A) and that is thanks to the 6.2-litre V8 developing 490 hp (365 kW).

Chevy claims a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds but apparently it is marginally quicker than the claim and is even able to keep up with the mighty Porsche 911 GT3 RS around a race track.

So what should we expect from the even angrier Z06?

Well according to Car and Driver, the C8 Corvette Z06 will receive a naturally-aspirated DOHC 32-valve 5.5-litre V8. Yes, that’s the same powerplant as the Corvette C8.R race car. It will also have a flat-plane crank like a Ferrari V8 and rev between 8,500 and 9,000 rpm, so it should sound sensational.

Performance-wise, the new Z06 is actually being benchmarked against beasts like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS so we should see a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time executed in around 2.7 seconds.