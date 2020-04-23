G-Power Push BMW M340i xDrive To New M3 Matching 503 HP (375 kW)

Currently, the M340i xDrive is the range-topping offering from the BMW 3 Series lineup and with 382 hp (275 kW) and 500 Nm of torque on tap, it is not exactly a slouch.

G-Power decided it needed a little more and is now offering three levels of power for the performance 3er.

Starting with the GP-420 kit you will get 414 hp (309 kW) and 600 Nm of torque which is enough grunt to hit 100 km/h in 4 seconds flat (0.4s quicker than stock).

GP-470 is not just an ECU tune as you will also receive a a new stainless steel downpipe and less restrictive 200-cell catalytic converter allowing for reduced backpressure. The result is 464 hp (346 kW) and 650 Nm of torque. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint drops a further two tenths down to 3.8 seconds.

G-Power’s GP-510 kit adds a new turbocharger with enlarged compressor and turbine wheels and larger CNC-milled housings for higher peak boost. When combined with the upgrades from the GP-470 tune, it delivers 503 hp (375 kW) and 690 Nm which is exactly the same as the upcoming G20 M3. Zero to 100 km/h is now dealt with in just 3.7 seconds. This tune will set you back €5840 (approx. R120k) which seems pretty reasonable considering the performance gains.

Some new lightweight 20-inch forged wheels, a valved exhaust system, top speed increase or aluminium intake pipes are all available as optional extras.