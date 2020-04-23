NewsTuning

G-Power Push BMW M340i xDrive To New M3 Matching 503 HP (375 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Currently, the M340i xDrive is the range-topping offering from the BMW 3 Series lineup and with 382 hp (275 kW) and 500 Nm of torque on tap, it is not exactly a slouch.

G-Power decided it needed a little more and is now offering three levels of power for the performance 3er.

Starting with the GP-420 kit you will get 414 hp (309 kW) and 600 Nm of torque which is enough grunt to hit 100 km/h in 4 seconds flat (0.4s quicker than stock).

Related Posts

Final Decision On BMW M2 CSL Not Made Yet

Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Convertible Faster Than New…

GP-470 is not just an ECU tune as you will also receive a a new stainless steel downpipe and less restrictive 200-cell catalytic converter allowing for reduced backpressure. The result is 464 hp (346 kW) and 650 Nm of torque. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint drops a further two tenths down to 3.8 seconds.

G-Power’s GP-510 kit adds a new turbocharger with enlarged compressor and turbine wheels and larger CNC-milled housings for higher peak boost. When combined with the upgrades from the GP-470 tune, it delivers 503 hp (375 kW) and 690 Nm which is exactly the same as the upcoming G20 M3. Zero to 100 km/h is now dealt with in just 3.7 seconds. This tune will set you back €5840 (approx. R120k) which seems pretty reasonable considering the performance gains.

Some new lightweight 20-inch forged wheels, a valved exhaust system, top speed increase or aluminium intake pipes are all available as optional extras.

You might also like
News

Final Decision On BMW M2 CSL Not Made Yet

News

Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Convertible Faster Than New M2 CS

News

BMW Has Just Trademarked X8 M, Could See It By 2023

News

AC Schnitzer BMW X4 M Competition Looks The Business In Toronto Red

News

BMW Kidney Grille To Keep Going In EV Era

News

Next-Gen BMW M2 Rendered Using 2 Series Gran Coupé and M8 For Design Cues

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us