Lamborghini Huracán EVO Gets Carbon Fibre Package From 1016 Industries

By Zero2Turbo

1016 Industries are not shy of a little carbon fibre and with their new offering for the Lamborghini Huracán EVO, your supercar can shed a few kilograms.

The tuner claims it is the first fully forged carbon fibre EVO with the car sporting a carbon hood which is 3.6 kg lighter than the stock component. There is also a new front splitter and some front fender vents like the ones seen on the Super Trofeo race car. The fenders are actually completely replaced and weigh 5 kg less while also being stronger than the originals.

At the rear, there is a prominent carbon fibre wing to provide more stability at high speeds as well as a new rear diffuser and a stainless steel exhaust system that promises to reduce weight.

The 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 needs no performance improvement but they can offer you an increase of 20 hp (15 kW) and 26 Nm of torque. This increases the output to 651 hp (485 kW) and 626 Nm.

Does this float your boat? Will we see the local distributor in South Africa build one or two of these? We will have to wait and see.

