McLaren Senna Gains 100 HP (75 kW) and Some New Wheels Thanks To Novitec

By Zero2Turbo

The McLaren Senna is not exactly a tuner’s dream considering how drastic it is in standard form but for those looking to crank things up a little you can turn to Novitec.

In stock form, the V8 pushes out an already healthy 789 horsepower (588 kW) and 800 Nm of torque, but Novitec has worked its magic to bump those figures to 889 hp (663 kW) and a beefy 888 Nm.

This power hike results in a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of just 2.7 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker than stock) and a 0 to 200 km/h sprint in a ridiculous 6.5 seconds (down by 0.3s).

An Inconel exhaust system provides some of the power gains and can be fitted separately to the engine tune.

Completing the upgrade is a set of Vossen centre-lock wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero high-performance rubber.

