The Final Porsche 991-Gen 911 Speedster Headed for Auction for Coronavirus Relief

German automaker Porsche and auction house RM Sotheby’s will be holding a charity auction for a special 991-generation 911, the proceeds of which will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

The car itself is, of course, the final 911 Speedster (1 of 1,948) which makes it the last ever 991-generation 911 produced. It is brand new and is finished in GT Silver Metallic.

Aside from the very special vehicle, the winner of the auction will also receive a Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph watch, a book documenting the momentous production of the final 911 Speedster, and a private tour of the Porsche AG Weissach development headquarters with Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger, heads of the 911 and GT model lines respectively.

“We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it’s having on those most at risk in our communities,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “United Way continues to step up to the plate and their response to this crisis has been quite impressive. So we are proud to do our part. I also appreciate the swift support of RM Sotheby’s to make this possible and I am hopeful that the sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way.”

If this is something you may find interesting, the online-only auction opens on the 15th of April right here.