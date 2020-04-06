This Wild Widebody VW Golf GTI Render is Coming To Life

There is no shortage of amateur automotive designers and digital artists in the world today but not every rendering ends up becoming a reality.

Designer Khysyl Saleem, shared these images on Facebook a few months ago depicting a wild widebody build of a Volkwswagen Golf GTI MK2 and has since confirmed that it will come to life with the help of Prior Design.

The tuning company will be joined by the Dortmund-based JP Performance, which will take care of the performance modifications.

“I honestly couldn’t think of anyone more suiting to do it given how crazy his previous builds are,” the designer comments in the announcement post on Facebook referring to the tuning companies he’ll be working with.

For now we only know it will be rear-engined and that it will look wicked.