Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid McLaren Due This Year

Rendering by Autocar

A hybrid McLaren is nothing new for the manufacturer in Woking but this will be their first-ever mainstream model set to replace the Sports Series.

It is tipped to be revealed around the middle of the year and will make use of a twin-turbocharged V6 as part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain allowing it to travel around 20 miles (32 km) on electricity alone.

Autocar spoke with CEO Mike Flewitt and although he declined to comment on specifics, he is excited about boosting power and reducing emissions with the hybrid package.

“We have experience of hybrid systems with cars like the P1, P1 GTR and Speedtail, and that recipe of offering a car that can be both truly economical and thrilling to drive remains our goal,” said Flewitt. “McLaren is all about building the best driver’s cars, and we see opportunities with hybrid, in terms of the instant torque and filling the gaps in the powerband.”