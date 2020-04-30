NewsVideo

Watch The McLaren Speedtail Hit 250 MPH (403 KM/H)

By Zero2Turbo

The McLaren Speedtail is the fastest McLaren ever made with a top speed of 250 mph (403 km/h) which it can do over and over again.

Recently the Speedtail prototype dubbed XP2 hit the top speed at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Ground’s runway at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida pushing the F1 to second place,

“The Speedtail is a truly extraordinary car that epitomizes McLaren’s pioneering spirit and perfectly illustrates our determination to continue to set new benchmarks for supercar and hypercar performance,” said McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt.

Deliveries of the 1,055 hp (787 kW) Speedtail start in February and with all 106 units sold out long ago, you will have to find someone selling a built slot or a flipper to get your hands on the €1,970,000 British beast.

