McLaren Speedtail Build Slot Available For R82 Million

The McLaren Speedtail was officially revealed late last year as a spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 and although all of the 106 units were already reserved at a price from £1.75 million-plus taxes, that does not mean you cannot get one.

A used car dealer in Dubai has posted on the Mobile platform offering a build slot of the “sold out” McLaren hypercar. The original price set by the Woking-based carmaker was in the $2.2 million region as mentioned about but this one is commanding a ridiculous $5.5 million (approx. R82 million).

As a reminder, the Speedtail packs a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain that pushes out 1,035 hp (772 kW). This allows the streamline creation to run from 0 to 300 km/h in a ridiculous 12.8 seconds. It will run all the way to a top speed of 250 mph (403 km/h) making it the fastest McLaren road car ever made.