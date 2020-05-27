BMW 5 Series Facelift Revealed with M550 xDrive Confirmed for South Africa

M550i xDrive

The 2021 BMW 5 Series is official and although we have seen it in all its glory thanks to many leaks, here is the official information we are after.

BMW made subtle but well thought out changes the styling, with the most dramatic change found in the headlights. Sleeker, more linear LED running lights to define the car’s new eyes, with a clear link to the 3 Series. BMW’s efforts to grow the kidney grille also apply here, with new longer and wider pieces, along with a revised front fascia on M-Sport models. The taillights are also tweaked with new L-shaped signature inlays to match the headlights and slim black trim surrounding them.

Inside you will not notice any big changes but it will come with the latest iDrive 7 infotainment and an upgraded 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as standard.

BMW South Africa has confirmed to us that we will be getting the 520d, 530i and for the first time the M550i xDrive.

The 520d packs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder in-line diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology delivering 188 hp (140 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. This is good for a run to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds.

The 530i packs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology delivering 248 hp (185 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. This is good for a run to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds.

The range-topping (excluding M5) is the M550i xDrive which packs a mighty 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 523 hp (390 kW) and 750 Nm of torque. You will hit 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and run to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The F90 BMW M5 will also receive a facelift and we have confirmation that BMW SA will only be bringing in the Competition variant.