Lamborghini Reveal New Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini has taken the covers off the drop-top variant of their rear-wheel-drive Huracán EVO, the EVO RWD Spyder.

As expected it is almost identical to the coupé offering but with open-air driving fun and freedom.

The V10 engine delivers 610 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque enabling the Bull to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds (3.3 in Coupé) and on to a top speed of 324 km/h.

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder’s design optimizes the integration and function of the extremely lightweight soft top. The Spyder is a true Lamborghini with the roof open and closed, sporting inimitable lines from every profile that confirm it is as dynamic in both looks and performance whether roof on or off. The Spyder’s exterior lines ensure drag reduction and downforce match that of the coupé without requiring additional aerodynamic appendages while enhancing the rear-wheel-drive car’s balance and dynamism with roof both up and down.

The Spyder’s soft-top roof stows within 17 seconds under the rear hood, even while driving up to a speed of 50 km/h (31 mph). In a range of colour options, the soft-top perfectly complements the rear-wheel-drive car’s body lines and colour options, while ensuring a quiet cockpit for easy conversation and entertainment with the roof up or down.

As mentioned yesterday, the new drop-top V10 can be viewed in AR at Lamborghini.com – go check it out to bring the Sant’Agata Bolognese Bull to your living room or garage.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, comments: “The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside. The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimized, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides.”