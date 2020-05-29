Manhart Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Delivers A Potent 592 HP (441 kW)

The current range-topping Range Rover Velar is the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition with its 542 hp (404 kW) 5.0-litre supercharged V8 under the hood.

If the fact that the Range Rover Sport SVR packs more heat (575 hp; 429 kW) than your Velar annoys you, then Manhart Performance can assist.

The Velar SV 600 cranks things up to a Range Rover Sport beating 592 hp (441 kW) and 750 Nm of torque thanks to a Manhart Performance ECU remapping. The tune is improved with the custom sports exhaust system with flap control, featuring a replacement pipe with 200-cell HJS catalytic converters.

Cosmetically you will notice a new set of turbine design Hawke wheels measuring a whopping 23 inches and finished in glossy black while the car receives the typical Manhart decal set.

Customizing the interior is completely possible but this variant comes fully-loaded with all the creature comforts you could possibly need in a car like this.