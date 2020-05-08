NewsSouth AfricaVideo

Maserati Levante Trofeo Touches Down In South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Back in October last year, we got confirmation that Maserati South Africa would indeed be bringing in the range-topping Levante and when it arrived, we got a quick look at the angry SUV before lockdown.

It is called the Levante Trofeo and under the hood sits a beautiful Ferrari-built 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering a potent 580 hp (433 kW) and 730 Nm of torque. This grunt will get the SUV to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and will run to a top speed of 304 km/h.

“Aside from being one of the most powerful Maserati models ever, the Levante Trofeo’s sporting interior offers all the comfort of a prestigious SUV. It is built to the enduring principles of a Maserati grand touring vehicle,” says Rens Rademeyer, Dealer Principal at Maserati Johannesburg.

Related Posts

Maserati MC20 Twin-Turbo V6 Could Deliver Over 600 HP (447…

Novitec Esteso Takes Your Maserati Levante Up A Level

The interest has apparently been very good and orders are into double figures already. Once a few prospective clients have driven it, this should convince a few more to place their orders.

We will most certainly be getting a chance behind the wheel of this angry SUV as soon as things “return to normal”. Check out the video below to see a small walk around, start-up and rev of the 433 kW V8.

Pricing was around the R3,5 million mark for a fully spec’d car but with the volatile exchange rate, this is likely to increase a tad.

You might also like
News

Maserati MC20 Twin-Turbo V6 Could Deliver Over 600 HP (447 kW)

News

Novitec Esteso Takes Your Maserati Levante Up A Level

News

Spiritual Successor To Maserati MC12 Officially Called MC20

News

Mid-engined Maserati MC20 Supercar Coming This Year

News

Maserati Tease First Electric Engine for Next GranTurismo

News

Maserati Gives Us First Teaser Spy Shots Of New Mid-Engined Sports Car

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us