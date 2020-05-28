Refreshed Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupé and Cabriolet Look Very Sleek

The Mercedes-AMG E53 duo have received a facelift and the fresh styling makes them even better looking than they already were.

As standard, the E53’s sports LED headlights, new taillights, the signature Panamericana grille, and some new 19-inch, five-spoke wheels (20-inch wheels are available as an option).

The 2021 E53 is now available with two new paint jobs; Brilliant Blue Magno and Graphite Grey Metallic and to give it even more of an AMG-look, the optional AMG Night Package adds blacked-out mirror housings, trim elements, as well as black chrome exhaust tips. The optional AMG Carbon Fibre package, meanwhile, adds carbon fiber mirrors, a carbon fiber lip spoiler, and a carbon fiber trunk lid.

Inside you will find the latest MBUX infotainment system with touchscreen and if you wish you can add Nappa leather bucket seats available in a new black and Titanium Pearl colour combo.

Powering the pair is the same turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine good for 429 hp (320 kilowatts) and 520 Nm which is routed through a nine-speed gearbox and travels to each wheel via the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.