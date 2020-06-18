NewsVideo

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Gets Refreshed Look

By Zero2Turbo

BMW just took the covers off their refreshed M5 so Mercedes-AMG has responded with the 2021 E63 and E63 range.

As expected, the E63 S gets a slightly different fascia compared to the new E53, boasting larger side vents with a narrow third vent running lengthwise between the grille and lower vent.  At the back, the E63 S gets a more pronounced lip spoiler, with quad trapezoid exhaust outlets instead of the E53’s ovals.

Other notable changes include the new grille and LED headlights as well as a more shaped rear combined with fresh taillights.

The new E63 S now sits on a set of 20-inch twin-five-spoke wheels as standard and you have the choice to paint it in three new colours; Graphite Grey metallic, Cirrus Silver metallic, and Brilliant Blue magno.

Inside the upgrades the E53 received carry over but the new twin-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel does stand out. The wheel is heated in standard trim, and it can be ordered in leather, Dinamica microfiber, or a combination of both materials.

Nothing has changed under the hood which means the E63 S still develops 603 hp (450 kW) and 850 Nm of torque from the brilliant 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has not said anything regarding local availability but we are fairly certain they will only bring in the range topping ‘S’ variant in Sedan guise.

