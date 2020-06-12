2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupé GTS Revealed With 453 HP (338 kW)

Porsche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupé GTS to give customers a new, performance-oriented choice slotting right between the existing S and beastly Turbo variants.

Under the hood, you will find a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 453 hp (338 kW) and 620 Nm of torque which is good for a sprint to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds with the Sport Chrono package. It’s worth noting that the coupé comes standard with the Sport Chrono package but either way your SUV will reach a top speed of 270 km/h.

As you can see in the attached images, both GTS get a sport exhaust featuring a pair of circular outlets at each corner and a diffuser running between them. However, GTS Coupe buyers have the option of the Lightweight Sport Package that includes a pair of larger, oval-shaped pipes exiting from the center, and the company says this setup is louder, too.

Both come standard with the Sport Design package, in addition to black trim for the front air intakes, window trim, and emblems. You will also get LED headlights and tinted taillights while the 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels receive a satin black finish.