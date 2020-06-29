NewsTuning

BMW i8 Procar Track Build Packs 483 HP (360 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW i8 was accused of looking like a lot of show with not much go but the team from EDO Motorsport have decided to take the idea of the i8 Safety Car and crank it up a few notches.

As you can see, this i8 features some drastic aerodynamic upgrades with a huge new GT3 wing (generating as much as 200 kg of downforce), an aggressive front splitter with canards, a substantial diffuser and an
extremely light single-flow exhaust system.

The i8 Procar has shed about 40 kg which is thanks to all the carbon fibre used as well as a set of forged wheels.

The performance has been substantially improved too with the hybrid system delivering 483 hp (360 kW) and 890 Nm of torque. This was achieved by improving airflow in the three-cylinder engine as well as fitting larger turbochargers.

According to the Swiss tuner, the conversion from the BMW i8 car to the i9 Procar will cost around 170,000 euros (approx. R3.3 million).

There is no denying it looks absolutely awesome but that price tag may be a bit hard to swallow.

