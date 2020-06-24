How Does ‘Aerodynamic Supercharging’ Give The Lamborghini SCV12 More Power

Lamborghini gave us our best look yet at their Squadra Corse track only hypercar yesterday which packs the most powerful V12 ever from the Sant’Agata Bolognese crew.

Even though the SCV12 does not make use of a turbo or supercharger, it is able to deliver more than 830 hp (619 kW) thanks to what Lamborghini call “aerodynamic supercharging”.

As Lamborghini explains, “The SCV12’s front bonnet has a double air intake and a central rib directing airflow to the ram-air intake scoop located on the roof. This directs dynamic air pressure created by the car’s movement to increase static air pressure in the engine’s intake manifold, creating greater airflow through the engine and increasing power.”

Essentially, the SCV12 makes more power the faster it goes which is absolutely epic.