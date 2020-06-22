Koenigsegg Building Le Mans Inspired Track Monster says Report

Last year, rumours were floating around about a limited edition track-only Koenigsegg creation in the works and now according to “sources”, the project has been given the go-ahead.

TheSupercarBlog states that it is “said to have several code names, including ‘LM’” and that they are “planning to build anywhere between 7 and 11 units of the track hypercar”

As you might guess, it is also expected to be the most expensive Koenigsegg ever made.

The publication continues to mention that the car was shown to VIP customers through a virtual reality presentation at the 2019 Pebble Beach gathering.

At this stage, we can only guess that it will use the Jesko as the platform which is powered by a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering a stonking 1,600 hp.