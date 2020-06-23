Lamborghini Track Only Hypercar Officially Called SCV12

Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s track-only hypercar, the Lamborghini SCV12, has completed its development programme and is now ready to hit the track for its world première, scheduled for summer 2020.

Under the low slung bodywork sits the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine Lamborghini has ever made capable of exceeding 830 hp (619 kW) thanks to aerodynamic supercharging at high speed.

The SCV12 benefits from the expertise of the Squadra Corse team to produce more aerodynamic efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car.

Visible from the front is a double air intake and central rib, which sends airflow to a ram-air scoop on the roof. A large front splitter, vertical fins on the sills and a custom-built carbon wing are part of the downforce-boosting add-ons.

Yes it is based around the underpinnings of the Aventador but for this purpose a “new fully carbon fibre chassis” was developed boosting the power-to weight ratio. Just the rear wheels are driven with power coming from the V12 via a six-speed sequential gearbox (also used as a structural element within the chassis).

The SCV12 will be assembled entirely within the Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, as a limited edition. Customers will become members of a very exclusive club: they will participate in advanced driving programmes at some of the world’s most prestigious circuits, with the technical assistance of Squadra Corse engineers and the special tutoring of Emanuele Pirro, five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Lamborghini Squadra Corse Special Projects Consultant.