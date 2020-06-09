Liberty Walk Kit For The Toyota Supra Is Wide and Wild

Liberty Walk is famous for its wild and wide-body kits and now their Toyota Supra offering is in production for those looking for a little extra something.

As expected, the kit extends the length of the car thanks to a new front splitter that sticks out from the bumper. It attaches to a set of massively flared fenders, and, as if they aren’t wide enough, there are canards that stick out even farther at the lower edges.

At the rear, you cannot miss the over the top diffuser as well as the gargantuan rear wing complete with centre support.

The whole kit will set you back $15,950 (approx. R270 k) if you opt for carbon fibre and additional $2,000 or so will get you a new vented hood.

The tuner did not touch the 3.0-litre inline-six which means you will get the 382 hp (285 kW) and 500 Nm of torque.