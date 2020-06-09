NewsTuning

Liberty Walk Kit For The Toyota Supra Is Wide and Wild

By Zero2Turbo

Liberty Walk is famous for its wild and wide-body kits and now their Toyota Supra offering is in production for those looking for a little extra something.

As expected, the kit extends the length of the car thanks to a new front splitter that sticks out from the bumper. It attaches to a set of massively flared fenders, and, as if they aren’t wide enough, there are canards that stick out even farther at the lower edges.

Related Posts

Duke Dynamics Offer Full Toyota Supra FT1 Widebody Kit

Turn Your Toyota RAV4 Into A Lambo Urus With This Radical…

At the rear, you cannot miss the over the top diffuser as well as the gargantuan rear wing complete with centre support.

The whole kit will set you back $15,950 (approx. R270 k) if you opt for carbon fibre and additional $2,000 or so will get you a new vented hood.

The tuner did not touch the 3.0-litre inline-six which means you will get the 382 hp (285 kW) and 500 Nm of torque.

You might also like
News

Duke Dynamics Offer Full Toyota Supra FT1 Widebody Kit

News

Turn Your Toyota RAV4 Into A Lambo Urus With This Radical Bodykit

News

Small Shop In Thailand Can Convert Your Toyota MR2 Into a ‘Lamborghini…

News

Quickest Manual Car On The Planet Looks Like Wild Fun

News

Toyota GR Yaris Starts At R600k In The UK So Will Be Around The Same In SA (If It…

News

Toyota Century Limo With R275k Exhaust Screams Like a Supercar

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us