Lumma Design Give Audi RS Q8 An Aggressive Carbon Kit

Angry crossovers are a dime a dozen these days so if the standard aggressive styling is just not enough, you have the option to approach Lumma Design to give your machine a little extra anger.

Their latest offering for the Audi RS Q8 called the CLR 8 RS includes a host of carbon fibre enhancements. These include carbon fibre front and rear wheel arch extensions, a three-piece carbon rear spoiler lip and diffuser, a roof spoiler, a front spoiler lip, and more. You will also find carbon on the door panels and even on the rear lights.

Inside, Lumma adds an anodized aluminium pedal set, floor mats with the Lumma crest logo, and a complete leather interior.

This cosmetic enhancement also comes with a power enhancement with a 103 hp (77 kW) and 110 Nm increase. That results in the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 developing 694 hp (518 kW) and 910 Nm of torque.

Lumma’s four-pipe sports exhaust system helps the engine breathe better and adds to the overall tone of the package.

The entire package complete with paint and fitment will cost €38,000 (approx. R730k) but if this does tickle your fancy, you will need to be patient as the tuner will only be offering the whole package from the last quarter this year.