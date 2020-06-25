One-Off Bugatti Chiron Roadster On The Way

Bugatti Barchetta unreleased concept

The last open-top Bugatti was the Veyron Grand Sport and Grand Sport Vitesse which was revealed way back in 2006.

When the covers came off the Chiron, everyone was wondering when we would see a Grand Sport (Targa) version but it does not seem they will be building one.

Well they may be building one, but only one according to a new report from TheSupercarBlog.

The publication suggests that Bugatti will be building a one-off Chiron Roadster and is currently offering it to their VIP customers.

The publication continues to state that the asking price is an eye-watering €9 million (approx R175 million) before taxes. If that price tag is accurate, it would cost around R280 million to actually bring to South Africa.