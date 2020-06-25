News

One-Off Bugatti Chiron Roadster On The Way

By Zero2Turbo
Bugatti Barchetta unreleased concept

The last open-top Bugatti was the Veyron Grand Sport and Grand Sport Vitesse which was revealed way back in 2006.

When the covers came off the Chiron, everyone was wondering when we would see a Grand Sport (Targa) version but it does not seem they will be building one.

Related Posts

R100 Million Bugatti Divo Captured Testing at The…

R10 Million Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti 300+…

Well they may be building one, but only one according to a new report from TheSupercarBlog.

The publication suggests that Bugatti will be building a one-off Chiron Roadster and is currently offering it to their VIP customers.

The publication continues to state that the asking price is an eye-watering €9 million (approx R175 million) before taxes. If that price tag is accurate, it would cost around R280 million to actually bring to South Africa.

Bugatti Barchetta unreleased concept
Source TheSupercarBlog
You might also like
News

R100 Million Bugatti Divo Captured Testing at The Nürburgring

News

R10 Million Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti 300+ Revealed

News

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Looks Seriously Fast

News

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Looks Furious On Track

News

Jacob & Co. Reveal R5 Million Bugatti Chiron 16-Cylinder Tourbillon

News

Bugatti 3D Prints Titanium Exhaust Covers

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us