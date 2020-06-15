Watch The Mighty BMW M8 Competition Drag Race The Less Mighty Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Ever wondered what the outcome of a drag race between a 310 kW hot hatch and 460 kW coupé would be? No neither did we but it still makes for some entertaining viewing.

The BMW M8 Competition dwarfs the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S in every aspect but what happens when you are launching the AWD hyper hatch in wet conditions against the RWD Bavarian?

As a reminder, the AMG makes use of a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 416 horsepower (310 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. The M8 employs a hefty 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a stonking 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque.